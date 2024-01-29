Exide Industries share price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries' Stock Soars in Today's Trading

Exide Industries Share Price Today : Exide Industries opened at ₹315.95 and closed at ₹315.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹317.5 and a low of ₹307.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹26,388.25 crore. The 52-week high and low of Exide Industries are ₹342.35 and ₹170.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 309,759 shares.
Exide Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 315.1. The bid price is 316.85 and the offer price is 317.0. The offer quantity stands at 10800, while the bid quantity is 3600. The open interest for Exide Industries is 17355600.
The current day's high for Exide Industries stock is ₹316, while the low is ₹311.35.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Polycab India
|4326.2
|-16.15
|-0.37
|5722.9
|2736.5
|64791.46
|KEI Industries
|3137.75
|-43.15
|-1.36
|3420.0
|1503.4
|28300.13
|Exide Industries
|312.9
|2.45
|0.79
|342.35
|170.5
|26596.5
|Hitachi Energy India
|5833.95
|-63.45
|-1.08
|6280.0
|2906.0
|24725.26
|Apar Industries
|5611.0
|147.2
|2.69
|6135.5
|1357.5
|21472.52
Based on the current data, the stock price of Exide Industries is ₹313.1. It has experienced a percent change of 0.85, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 2.65, showing a positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.73%
|3 Months
|12.61%
|6 Months
|21.37%
|YTD
|-2.34%
|1 Year
|70.36%
On the last day of trading for Exide Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 309,759. The closing price for the day was ₹315.65.
