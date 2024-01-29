Exide Industries share price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries' Stock Soars in Today's Trading

Exide Industries January futures opened at 313.6 as against previous close of 312.8 Exide Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 315.1. The bid price is 316.85 and the offer price is 317.0. The offer quantity stands at 10800, while the bid quantity is 3600. The open interest for Exide Industries is 17355600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Exide Industries share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high for Exide Industries stock is ₹316, while the low is ₹311.35. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Exide Industries share price NSE Live :Exide Industries trading at ₹314.45, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹310.45

Exide Industries share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Polycab India 4326.2 -16.15 -0.37 5722.9 2736.5 64791.46 KEI Industries 3137.75 -43.15 -1.36 3420.0 1503.4 28300.13 Exide Industries 312.9 2.45 0.79 342.35 170.5 26596.5 Hitachi Energy India 5833.95 -63.45 -1.08 6280.0 2906.0 24725.26 Apar Industries 5611.0 147.2 2.69 6135.5 1357.5 21472.52 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Exide Industries share price Live :Exide Industries trading at ₹313.1, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹310.45 Based on the current data, the stock price of Exide Industries is ₹313.1. It has experienced a percent change of 0.85, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 2.65, showing a positive movement in the stock price. Click here for Exide Industries Dividend

Exide Industries January futures opened at 313.6 as against previous close of 312.8 Exide Industries, a leading manufacturer of automotive and industrial batteries, currently has a spot price of 314. The bid price stands at 315.4, while the offer price is slightly higher at 315.7. There are 3,600 shares available for bidding and 7,200 shares available for offering. With an open interest of 17,139,600, Exide Industries continues to be a popular choice among investors.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Exide Industries share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Exide Industries stock is ₹311.35 and the high price is ₹314.35.

Exide Industries share price Today :Exide Industries trading at ₹314, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹310.45 The current data of Exide Industries stock shows that the stock price is ₹314, with a percent change of 1.14 and a net change of 3.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.14% and the net change is 3.55. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Exide Industries Live Updates

Exide Industries share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.73% 3 Months 12.61% 6 Months 21.37% YTD -2.34% 1 Year 70.36% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Exide Industries share price update :Exide Industries trading at ₹314.15, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹310.45 The current data for Exide Industries stock shows that its price is ₹314.15, with a percent change of 1.19 and a net change of 3.7. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.19% and has gained 3.7 points. This information is useful for investors and traders who are monitoring the performance of Exide Industries stock.