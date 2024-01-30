Hello User
Exide Industries share price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries Sees Stock Gains

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Exide Industries stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 1.55 %. The stock closed at 310.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 315.25 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Exide Industries Stock Price Today

Exide Industries Share Price Today : Exide Industries opened the day at 314.15 and closed at 310.45. The stock had a high of 317 and a low of 311.35. The market capitalization of the company is 26,796.25 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 342.35 and the 52-week low is 170.5. The BSE volume for the day was 225,771 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Exide Industries share price update :Exide Industries trading at ₹315.25, up 1.55% from yesterday's ₹310.45

The current data for Exide Industries stock shows that the price is 315.25, with a percent change of 1.55 and a net change of 4.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price.

30 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Exide Industries Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Exide Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.64%
3 Months10.49%
6 Months26.32%
YTD-0.8%
1 Year72.11%
30 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Exide Industries share price Today :Exide Industries trading at ₹315.25, up 1.55% from yesterday's ₹310.45

The current price of Exide Industries stock is 315.25, with a percent change of 1.55 and a net change of 4.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

30 Jan 2024, 08:19 AM IST Exide Industries share price Live :Exide Industries closed at ₹310.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Exide Industries had a volume of 225,771 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 310.45.

