Exide Industries share price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries Sees Stock Gains

Exide Industries Share Price Today : Exide Industries opened the day at ₹314.15 and closed at ₹310.45. The stock had a high of ₹317 and a low of ₹311.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹26,796.25 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹342.35 and the 52-week low is ₹170.5. The BSE volume for the day was 225,771 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.