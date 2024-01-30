Exide Industries share price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries Sees Stock Gains

Exide Industries Share Price Today : Exide Industries opened the day at ₹314.15 and closed at ₹310.45. The stock had a high of ₹317 and a low of ₹311.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹26,796.25 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹342.35 and the 52-week low is ₹170.5. The BSE volume for the day was 225,771 shares.
The current data for Exide Industries stock shows that the price is ₹315.25, with a percent change of 1.55 and a net change of 4.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.64%
|3 Months
|10.49%
|6 Months
|26.32%
|YTD
|-0.8%
|1 Year
|72.11%
On the last day of trading, Exide Industries had a volume of 225,771 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹310.45.
