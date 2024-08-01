Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries opened at ₹541.75 and closed at ₹532 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹541.75 and the low was ₹520.55. The market capitalization stands at ₹44,480.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹620 and the 52-week low is ₹241.6. The BSE volume for the day was 571,706 shares traded.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 8.27% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹610.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Buy
|6
|7
|8
|7
|Hold
|5
|4
|3
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 63.35% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 571 k.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹541.75 & ₹520.55 yesterday to end at ₹523.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.