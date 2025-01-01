Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at ₹409.55 and closed at ₹411.60, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹418.20 and a low of ₹408.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹34,956.25 crore, Exide's shares traded a volume of 120,879 on the BSE. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹620 and a 52-week low of ₹290.40.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹470.0, 12.78% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹560.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 56.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1139 k & BSE volume was 120 k.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹418.2 & ₹408.65 yesterday to end at ₹416.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend