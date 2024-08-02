Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2024, by -2.02 %. The stock closed at 523.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 512.75 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries closed at 523.3 on the last trading day with an open price of 526.35. The stock reached a high of 528.3 and a low of 508.5. The market capitalization stands at 43583.75 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 620 and 241.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 546946 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1524.7Support 1504.75
Resistance 2536.5Support 2496.6
Resistance 3544.65Support 3484.8
02 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 6.39% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 260.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 610.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2234
    Buy6787
    Hold5434
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell4444
02 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4669 k

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.3% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 546 k.

02 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries closed at ₹523.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 528.3 & 508.5 yesterday to end at 512.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.