Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries closed at ₹523.3 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹526.35. The stock reached a high of ₹528.3 and a low of ₹508.5. The market capitalization stands at 43583.75 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹620 and ₹241.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 546946 shares traded.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|524.7
|Support 1
|504.75
|Resistance 2
|536.5
|Support 2
|496.6
|Resistance 3
|544.65
|Support 3
|484.8
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 6.39% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹610.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Buy
|6
|7
|8
|7
|Hold
|5
|4
|3
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.3% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 546 k.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹528.3 & ₹508.5 yesterday to end at ₹512.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.