Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at ₹458.7 and closed at ₹457.15, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹459.5 and a low of ₹446.65 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹38,849.25 crore. Over the past year, Exide's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹620 and a low of ₹278.4, with a trading volume of 413,046 shares on BSE.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹470.0, 3.83% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹560.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|4
|5
|Hold
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 413 k.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹459.5 & ₹446.65 yesterday to end at ₹452.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.