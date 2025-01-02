Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2025, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2025, by 1.26 %. The stock closed at 416.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 422 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at 420.05 and closed slightly lower at 416.75. The stock reached a high of 423.30 and a low of 415.15 during the session. With a market capitalization of 35,406.75 crore, the stock's performance remains within a 52-week range, having peaked at 620 and dipped to 290.40. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 165,439 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2025, 09:15:08 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries' share price has increased by 0.61% and is currently trading at 424.00. Over the past year, the company's shares have experienced a significant gain of 30.79%, reaching 424.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.20%, reaching 23742.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.77%
3 Months-11.59%
6 Months-25.94%
YTD1.15%
1 Year30.79%
02 Jan 2025, 08:49:47 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1424.28Support 1416.93
Resistance 2427.07Support 2412.37
Resistance 3431.63Support 3409.58
02 Jan 2025, 08:32:11 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 470.0, 11.37% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 560.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy6665
    Hold6665
    Sell0002
    Strong Sell3333
02 Jan 2025, 08:19:42 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2890 k

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 165 k.

02 Jan 2025, 08:01:24 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries closed at ₹416.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 423.3 & 415.15 yesterday to end at 422. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

