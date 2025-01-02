Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at ₹420.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹416.75. The stock reached a high of ₹423.30 and a low of ₹415.15 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹35,406.75 crore, the stock's performance remains within a 52-week range, having peaked at ₹620 and dipped to ₹290.40. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 165,439 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries' share price has increased by 0.61% and is currently trading at ₹424.00. Over the past year, the company's shares have experienced a significant gain of 30.79%, reaching ₹424.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.20%, reaching 23742.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.77%
|3 Months
|-11.59%
|6 Months
|-25.94%
|YTD
|1.15%
|1 Year
|30.79%
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|424.28
|Support 1
|416.93
|Resistance 2
|427.07
|Support 2
|412.37
|Resistance 3
|431.63
|Support 3
|409.58
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹470.0, 11.37% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹560.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2890 k
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 165 k.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries closed at ₹416.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹423.3 & ₹415.15 yesterday to end at ₹422. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend