Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at ₹455.05 and closed at ₹452.65, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹456.35 and a low of ₹448.10 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹38,356.25 crore, the company's shares traded a volume of 276,324 on the BSE. Over the past 52 weeks, Exide's stock has seen a high of ₹620 and a low of ₹278.40.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|456.07
|Support 1
|447.37
|Resistance 2
|460.78
|Support 2
|443.38
|Resistance 3
|464.77
|Support 3
|438.67
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹470.0, 4.2% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹560.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|4
|5
|Hold
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 276 k.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹456.35 & ₹448.1 yesterday to end at ₹451.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.