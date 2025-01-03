Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at ₹423 and closed slightly lower at ₹421.45. The stock reached a high of ₹430.25 and a low of ₹418.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹36,465 crore, the stock's 52-week high is ₹620, while the 52-week low stands at ₹290.4. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 197,568 shares for Exide Industries.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹430.25 & ₹418.5 yesterday to end at ₹429.1. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.