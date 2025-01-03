Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2025, by 1.82 %. The stock closed at 421.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 429.1 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.