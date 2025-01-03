Hello User
Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2025, by 1.82 %. The stock closed at 421.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 429.1 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at 423 and closed slightly lower at 421.45. The stock reached a high of 430.25 and a low of 418.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of 36,465 crore, the stock's 52-week high is 620, while the 52-week low stands at 290.4. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 197,568 shares for Exide Industries.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries closed at ₹421.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 430.25 & 418.5 yesterday to end at 429.1. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

