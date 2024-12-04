Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at ₹454.55 and closed at ₹451.05, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹459.90 and a low of ₹453.15 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹38,721.75 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹620 and a low of ₹278.40. The trading volume on the BSE was 56,301 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 56 k.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹459.9 & ₹453.15 yesterday to end at ₹455.3. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.