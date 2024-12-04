Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 451.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 455.3 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at 454.55 and closed at 451.05, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 459.90 and a low of 453.15 during the session. With a market capitalization of 38,721.75 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 620 and a low of 278.40. The trading volume on the BSE was 56,301 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4287 k

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 56 k.

04 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries closed at ₹451.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 459.9 & 453.15 yesterday to end at 455.3. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.