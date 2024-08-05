Hello User
Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries stock price went down today, 05 Aug 2024, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 512.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 509.15 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Aug 2024, 09:16 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.11%
3 Months-1.01%
6 Months48.2%
YTD60.09%
1 Year98.07%
05 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1518.22Support 1501.22
Resistance 2527.48Support 2493.48
Resistance 3535.22Support 3484.22
05 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 5.73% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 260.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 610.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2234
    Buy6787
    Hold5434
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell4444
05 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4754 k

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 349 k.

05 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries closed at ₹512.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 520 & 502.3 yesterday to end at 509.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

