Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: null
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.11%
|3 Months
|-1.01%
|6 Months
|48.2%
|YTD
|60.09%
|1 Year
|98.07%
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|518.22
|Support 1
|501.22
|Resistance 2
|527.48
|Support 2
|493.48
|Resistance 3
|535.22
|Support 3
|484.22
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 5.73% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹610.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Buy
|6
|7
|8
|7
|Hold
|5
|4
|3
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 349 k.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹520 & ₹502.3 yesterday to end at ₹509.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.