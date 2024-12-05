Hello User
Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries stock price went down today, 05 Dec 2024, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 455.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 454.95 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at 457.85 and closed at 455.30. The stock reached a high of 462.60 and a low of 451.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 38,649.5 crore, the company's stock has a 52-week high of 620 and a 52-week low of 278.40. The BSE volume for the day was 190,234 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Dec 2024, 08:50 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1461.43Support 1449.48
Resistance 2468.17Support 2444.27
Resistance 3473.38Support 3437.53
05 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 470.0, 3.31% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 560.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy6645
    Hold6655
    Sell0022
    Strong Sell3334
05 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4090 k

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 190 k.

05 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries closed at ₹455.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 462.6 & 451.05 yesterday to end at 454.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.