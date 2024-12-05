Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at ₹457.85 and closed at ₹455.30. The stock reached a high of ₹462.60 and a low of ₹451.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹38,649.5 crore, the company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹620 and a 52-week low of ₹278.40. The BSE volume for the day was 190,234 shares traded.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|461.43
|Support 1
|449.48
|Resistance 2
|468.17
|Support 2
|444.27
|Resistance 3
|473.38
|Support 3
|437.53
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹470.0, 3.31% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹560.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|4
|5
|Hold
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 190 k.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹462.6 & ₹451.05 yesterday to end at ₹454.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.