Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -4.66 %. The stock closed at 509.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 485.4 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries opened at 481.15 and closed at 509.15 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 502.8 and a low of 481.15. The market capitalization of Exide Industries is 41,259.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 620 and the 52-week low is 241.6. The BSE volume for the day was 734,577 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:20 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4955 k

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.08% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 734 k.

06 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries closed at ₹509.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 502.8 & 481.15 yesterday to end at 485.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

