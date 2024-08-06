Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries opened at ₹481.15 and closed at ₹509.15 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹502.8 and a low of ₹481.15. The market capitalization of Exide Industries is ₹41,259.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹620 and the 52-week low is ₹241.6. The BSE volume for the day was 734,577 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.08% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 734 k.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹502.8 & ₹481.15 yesterday to end at ₹485.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.