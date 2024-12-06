Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at ₹457.6 and closed slightly lower at ₹454.95. The stock reached a high of ₹457.6 and a low of ₹448.5 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹38,543.25 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹620 and above its low of ₹278.4. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 157,765 shares for Exide Industries.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries' share price has increased by 0.35%, currently trading at ₹454.85. Over the past year, the company's shares have seen a significant rise of 55.85%, reaching ₹454.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has grown by 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.79%
|3 Months
|-8.03%
|6 Months
|-14.09%
|YTD
|42.66%
|1 Year
|55.85%
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|457.38
|Support 1
|449.23
|Resistance 2
|461.17
|Support 2
|444.87
|Resistance 3
|465.53
|Support 3
|441.08
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹470.0, 3.7% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹560.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Hold
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries volume yesterday was 1884 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3777 k
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1726 k & BSE volume was 157 k.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries closed at ₹454.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹457.6 & ₹448.5 yesterday to end at ₹453.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.