Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries stock price went down today, 06 Dec 2024, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 454.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 453.25 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at 457.6 and closed slightly lower at 454.95. The stock reached a high of 457.6 and a low of 448.5 during the day. With a market capitalization of 38,543.25 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of 620 and above its low of 278.4. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 157,765 shares for Exide Industries.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:19 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries' share price has increased by 0.35%, currently trading at 454.85. Over the past year, the company's shares have seen a significant rise of 55.85%, reaching 454.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has grown by 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.79%
3 Months-8.03%
6 Months-14.09%
YTD42.66%
1 Year55.85%
06 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1457.38Support 1449.23
Resistance 2461.17Support 2444.87
Resistance 3465.53Support 3441.08
06 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 470.0, 3.7% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 560.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy6655
    Hold6655
    Sell0022
    Strong Sell3334
06 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries volume yesterday was 1884 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3777 k

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1726 k & BSE volume was 157 k.

06 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries closed at ₹454.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 457.6 & 448.5 yesterday to end at 453.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

