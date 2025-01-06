Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries stock price went down today, 06 Jan 2025, by -0.99 %. The stock closed at 429.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 424.85 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at 432.15 and closed slightly lower at 429.10. The stock reached a high of 432.15 and dipped to a low of 424. The company's market capitalization stands at 36,103.75 crore. Over the past year, Exide Industries has seen a 52-week high of 620 and a low of 290.4, with a trading volume of 268,084 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2817 k

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1786 k & BSE volume was 268 k.

06 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries closed at ₹429.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 432.15 & 424 yesterday to end at 424.85. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.