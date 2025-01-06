Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at ₹432.15 and closed slightly lower at ₹429.10. The stock reached a high of ₹432.15 and dipped to a low of ₹424. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹36,103.75 crore. Over the past year, Exide Industries has seen a 52-week high of ₹620 and a low of ₹290.4, with a trading volume of 268,084 shares on the BSE.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1786 k & BSE volume was 268 k.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹432.15 & ₹424 yesterday to end at ₹424.85. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.