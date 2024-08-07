Hello User
Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries stock price went down today, 07 Aug 2024, by -0.76 %. The stock closed at 485.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 481.7 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries saw a marginal decrease in its stock price on the last day, with an open price of 485.5 and a close price of 485.4. The stock reached a high of 500.5 and a low of 480 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stood at 40,944.5 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 620 and 241.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 404,417 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1493.75Support 1473.15
Resistance 2507.5Support 2466.3
Resistance 3514.35Support 3452.55
07 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 502.0, 4.21% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 260.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 610.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2234
    Buy6687
    Hold5534
    Sell1000
    Strong Sell4444
07 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4989 k

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 404 k.

07 Aug 2024, 08:05 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries closed at ₹485.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 500.5 & 480 yesterday to end at 481.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

