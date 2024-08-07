Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries saw a marginal decrease in its stock price on the last day, with an open price of ₹485.5 and a close price of ₹485.4. The stock reached a high of ₹500.5 and a low of ₹480 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹40,944.5 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹620 and ₹241.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 404,417 shares.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|493.75
|Support 1
|473.15
|Resistance 2
|507.5
|Support 2
|466.3
|Resistance 3
|514.35
|Support 3
|452.55
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹502.0, 4.21% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹610.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Buy
|6
|6
|8
|7
|Hold
|5
|5
|3
|4
|Sell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 404 k.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹500.5 & ₹480 yesterday to end at ₹481.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.