Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at ₹424.05 and closed slightly higher at ₹424.85. The stock reached a high of ₹426.60 and a low of ₹406.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹34,760.75 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 431,296. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹620 and a low of ₹290.40.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|421.22
|Support 1
|401.37
|Resistance 2
|433.78
|Support 2
|394.08
|Resistance 3
|441.07
|Support 3
|381.52
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹470.0, 14.89% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹560.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.36% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 431 k.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹426.6 & ₹406.65 yesterday to end at ₹409.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend