Thu Aug 08 2024 09:20:29
LIVE UPDATES

Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

2 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2024, 09:22 AM IST
Livemint

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2024, by 3.03 %. The stock closed at 481.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 496.3 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries had a trading day with the open price at 485.1 and the close price at 481.7. The stock reached a high of 498 and a low of 483.25. The market capitalization stood at 42,185.5 crore. The 52-week high was 620, and the 52-week low was 241.6. The BSE trading volume for the day was 283,818 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:22:22 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries' stock price has decreased by 0.91% and is currently trading at 491.80. Over the past year, Exide Industries' shares have gained 89.92% to reach 491.80. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.17%
3 Months-0.32%
6 Months43.07%
YTD56.13%
1 Year89.92%
08 Aug 2024, 08:49:54 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1501.6Support 1487.8
Resistance 2506.2Support 2478.6
Resistance 3515.4Support 3474.0
08 Aug 2024, 08:32:47 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 502.0, 1.15% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 260.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 610.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2234
    Buy5687
    Hold5534
    Sell2000
    Strong Sell4444
08 Aug 2024, 08:16:08 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4750 k

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 283 k.

08 Aug 2024, 08:04:06 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries closed at ₹481.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 498 & 483.25 yesterday to end at 496.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

