Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries had a trading day with the open price at ₹485.1 and the close price at ₹481.7. The stock reached a high of ₹498 and a low of ₹483.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹42,185.5 crore. The 52-week high was ₹620, and the 52-week low was ₹241.6. The BSE trading volume for the day was 283,818 shares.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries' stock price has decreased by 0.91% and is currently trading at ₹491.80. Over the past year, Exide Industries' shares have gained 89.92% to reach ₹491.80. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.17%
|3 Months
|-0.32%
|6 Months
|43.07%
|YTD
|56.13%
|1 Year
|89.92%
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|501.6
|Support 1
|487.8
|Resistance 2
|506.2
|Support 2
|478.6
|Resistance 3
|515.4
|Support 3
|474.0
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹502.0, 1.15% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹610.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Buy
|5
|6
|8
|7
|Hold
|5
|5
|3
|4
|Sell
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 283 k.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹498 & ₹483.25 yesterday to end at ₹496.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.