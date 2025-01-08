Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Exide Industries share price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries Faces Downturn in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 09:37 AM IST
Livemint

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2025, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 409.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 406.15 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at 407.5 and closed at 409.1, showing a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 415.3 and a low of 404.2 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 34,769.25 crore, with a 52-week high of 620 and a low of 290.4. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 202,517 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:37:03 AM IST

Exide Industries Live Updates: Exide Industries trading at ₹406.15, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹409.05

Exide Industries Live Updates: Exide Industries share price is at 406.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 403.37 and 414.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 403.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 414.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

08 Jan 2025, 09:15:50 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Exide Industries has decreased by 0.26%, currently trading at 408.00. Over the past year, however, Exide Industries' shares have appreciated by 26.43%, reaching 408.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 10.20%, rising to 23,707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.8%
3 Months-13.52%
6 Months-29.29%
YTD-1.8%
1 Year26.43%
08 Jan 2025, 08:50:19 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1414.52Support 1403.37
Resistance 2420.48Support 2398.18
Resistance 3425.67Support 3392.22
08 Jan 2025, 08:30:35 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 470.0, 14.9% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 560.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy6664
    Hold6665
    Sell0002
    Strong Sell3333
08 Jan 2025, 08:16:03 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2764 k

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 202 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:01:30 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries closed at ₹409.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 415.3 & 404.2 yesterday to end at 409.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

