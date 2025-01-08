Exide Industries share price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries Faces Downturn in Today's Trading Session

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at ₹407.5 and closed at ₹409.1, showing a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹415.3 and a low of ₹404.2 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹34,769.25 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹620 and a low of ₹290.4. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 202,517 shares.
Exide Industries Live Updates: Exide Industries trading at ₹406.15, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹409.05
Exide Industries Live Updates: Exide Industries share price is at ₹406.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹403.37 and ₹414.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹403.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 414.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Exide Industries has decreased by 0.26%, currently trading at ₹408.00. Over the past year, however, Exide Industries' shares have appreciated by 26.43%, reaching ₹408.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 10.20%, rising to 23,707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.8%
|3 Months
|-13.52%
|6 Months
|-29.29%
|YTD
|-1.8%
|1 Year
|26.43%
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|414.52
|Support 1
|403.37
|Resistance 2
|420.48
|Support 2
|398.18
|Resistance 3
|425.67
|Support 3
|392.22
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹470.0, 14.9% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹560.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2764 k
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 202 k.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries closed at ₹409.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹415.3 & ₹404.2 yesterday to end at ₹409.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend