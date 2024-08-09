Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries' stock opened at ₹498.15 and closed at ₹496.30 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹498.25, while the low was ₹485.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹41,322.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹620, and the 52-week low was ₹241.6. The BSE volume for the day was 267,306 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 267 k.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹498.25 & ₹485.05 yesterday to end at ₹486.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.