Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 09 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries stock price went up today, 09 Dec 2024, by 2.15 %. The stock closed at 453.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 463 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.