Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 09 Dec 2024

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at ₹454.95 and closed at ₹453.25, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹465.8 and a low of ₹452.3 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹38,543.25 crore, Exide’s share price remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹620, while the 52-week low stands at ₹278.4. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 126,001 shares.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Exide Industries has increased by 0.62%, currently trading at ₹465.45. Over the past year, Exide Industries' shares have appreciated by 56.93%, reaching ₹465.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.23%
|3 Months
|-4.82%
|6 Months
|-12.21%
|YTD
|45.57%
|1 Year
|56.93%
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|468.37
|Support 1
|454.97
|Resistance 2
|473.78
|Support 2
|446.98
|Resistance 3
|481.77
|Support 3
|441.57
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹470.0, 1.51% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹560.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Hold
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 126 k.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹465.8 & ₹452.3 yesterday to end at ₹463. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend