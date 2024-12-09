Hello User
Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 09 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries stock price went up today, 09 Dec 2024, by 2.15 %. The stock closed at 453.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 463 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at 454.95 and closed at 453.25, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 465.8 and a low of 452.3 during the day. With a market capitalization of 38,543.25 crore, Exide’s share price remains significantly below its 52-week high of 620, while the 52-week low stands at 278.4. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 126,001 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Exide Industries has increased by 0.62%, currently trading at 465.45. Over the past year, Exide Industries' shares have appreciated by 56.93%, reaching 465.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.23%
3 Months-4.82%
6 Months-12.21%
YTD45.57%
1 Year56.93%
09 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1468.37Support 1454.97
Resistance 2473.78Support 2446.98
Resistance 3481.77Support 3441.57
09 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 470.0, 1.51% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 560.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy6655
    Hold6655
    Sell0022
    Strong Sell3334
09 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3800 k

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 126 k.

09 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries closed at ₹453.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 465.8 & 452.3 yesterday to end at 463. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

