Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at ₹409.3 and closed slightly lower at ₹409.05. The stock reached a high of ₹410.3 and a low of ₹402. With a market capitalization of ₹34,463.25 crore, Exide Industries has a 52-week high of ₹620 and a low of ₹290.4. The trading volume on the BSE was 158,580 shares, indicating moderate investor activity.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1310 k & BSE volume was 158 k.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹410.3 & ₹402 yesterday to end at ₹405.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend