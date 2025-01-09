Hello User
Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2025, by -0.93 %. The stock closed at 409.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 405.25 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at 409.3 and closed slightly lower at 409.05. The stock reached a high of 410.3 and a low of 402. With a market capitalization of 34,463.25 crore, Exide Industries has a 52-week high of 620 and a low of 290.4. The trading volume on the BSE was 158,580 shares, indicating moderate investor activity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries volume yesterday was 1468 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2764 k

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1310 k & BSE volume was 158 k.

09 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries closed at ₹409.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 410.3 & 402 yesterday to end at 405.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

