Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened and closed at ₹462.6, with a high of ₹471.45 and a low of ₹462.6. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹39,695 crore. Over the past year, Exide Industries reached a 52-week high of ₹620 and a low of ₹278.4. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 153,108 shares for the day, reflecting stable activity in the stock.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹470.0, 0.65% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹560.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Hold
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 153 k.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹471.45 & ₹462.6 yesterday to end at ₹466.95. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.