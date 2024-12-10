Hello User
Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries stock price went up today, 10 Dec 2024, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 462.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 466.95 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened and closed at 462.6, with a high of 471.45 and a low of 462.6. The company's market capitalization stood at 39,695 crore. Over the past year, Exide Industries reached a 52-week high of 620 and a low of 278.4. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 153,108 shares for the day, reflecting stable activity in the stock.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 470.0, 0.65% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 560.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy6655
    Hold6655
    Sell0022
    Strong Sell3333
10 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3867 k

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 153 k.

10 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries closed at ₹462.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 471.45 & 462.6 yesterday to end at 466.95. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.