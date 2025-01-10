Hello User
Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2025, by -1.89 %. The stock closed at 405.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 397.6 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at 405.2 and closed slightly higher at 405.25. The stock reached a high of 406.45 and a low of 396.8 during the day. With a market capitalization of 33,796 crore, Exide's shares have a 52-week high of 620 and a low of 290.4. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 56,519 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1403.57Support 1393.77
Resistance 2410.08Support 2390.48
Resistance 3413.37Support 3383.97
10 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 470.0, 18.21% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 560.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy6664
    Hold6665
    Sell0002
    Strong Sell3333
10 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries volume yesterday was 1955 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2737 k

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1898 k & BSE volume was 56 k.

10 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries closed at ₹405.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 406.45 & 396.8 yesterday to end at 397.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

