Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at ₹405.2 and closed slightly higher at ₹405.25. The stock reached a high of ₹406.45 and a low of ₹396.8 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹33,796 crore, Exide's shares have a 52-week high of ₹620 and a low of ₹290.4. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 56,519 shares for the day.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|403.57
|Support 1
|393.77
|Resistance 2
|410.08
|Support 2
|390.48
|Resistance 3
|413.37
|Support 3
|383.97
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹470.0, 18.21% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹560.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1898 k & BSE volume was 56 k.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹406.45 & ₹396.8 yesterday to end at ₹397.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend