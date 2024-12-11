Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened and closed at ₹466.95, maintaining a stable price throughout the session. The stock reached a high of ₹469.8 and a low of ₹463. With a market capitalization of ₹39,499.5 crore, Exide Industries has seen a 52-week high of ₹620 and a low of ₹278.4. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 47,430 shares for the day.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|468.47
|Support 1
|461.77
|Resistance 2
|472.33
|Support 2
|458.93
|Resistance 3
|475.17
|Support 3
|455.07
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹470.0, 0.96% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹560.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Hold
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1423 k & BSE volume was 47 k.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹469.8 & ₹463 yesterday to end at ₹465.55. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend