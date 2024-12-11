Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries stock price went down today, 11 Dec 2024, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 466.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 465.55 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened and closed at 466.95, maintaining a stable price throughout the session. The stock reached a high of 469.8 and a low of 463. With a market capitalization of 39,499.5 crore, Exide Industries has seen a 52-week high of 620 and a low of 278.4. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 47,430 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1468.47Support 1461.77
Resistance 2472.33Support 2458.93
Resistance 3475.17Support 3455.07
11 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 470.0, 0.96% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 560.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy6655
    Hold6655
    Sell0022
    Strong Sell3333
11 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries volume yesterday was 1470 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3792 k

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1423 k & BSE volume was 47 k.

11 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries closed at ₹466.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 469.8 & 463 yesterday to end at 465.55. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.