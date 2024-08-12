Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at ₹487.45 and closed slightly lower at ₹486.15. The stock reached a high of ₹501.95 and a low of ₹486.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹41,913.5 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has varied between a high of ₹620 and a low of ₹241.6. The BSE volume was 304,488 shares.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|500.92
|Support 1
|485.47
|Resistance 2
|509.13
|Support 2
|478.23
|Resistance 3
|516.37
|Support 3
|470.02
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹502.0, 1.8% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹610.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Buy
|5
|6
|7
|7
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Sell
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 304 k.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹501.95 & ₹486.7 yesterday to end at ₹493.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.