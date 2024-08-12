Hello User
Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries stock price went up today, 12 Aug 2024, by 1.43 %. The stock closed at 486.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 493.1 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at 487.45 and closed slightly lower at 486.15. The stock reached a high of 501.95 and a low of 486.7. The market capitalization stood at 41,913.5 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has varied between a high of 620 and a low of 241.6. The BSE volume was 304,488 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1500.92Support 1485.47
Resistance 2509.13Support 2478.23
Resistance 3516.37Support 3470.02
12 Aug 2024, 08:35 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 502.0, 1.8% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 260.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 610.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2224
    Buy5677
    Hold5544
    Sell2000
    Strong Sell4444
12 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4616 k

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 304 k.

12 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries closed at ₹486.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 501.95 & 486.7 yesterday to end at 493.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

