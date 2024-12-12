Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Exide Industries share price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2024, 09:37 AM IST
Livemint

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries stock price went up today, 12 Dec 2024, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 467.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 470.75 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at 467.05 and closed slightly lower at 465.15. The stock reached a high of 471.9 and a low of 464.2 during the day. With a market capitalization of 39,788.5 crore, the company's shares have seen a significant range over the past year, with a 52-week high of 620 and a low of 278.4. The BSE recorded a volume of 143,128 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 09:37:27 AM IST

Exide Industries Live Updates: Exide Industries trading at ₹470.75, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹467.95

Exide Industries Live Updates: Exide Industries share price is at 470.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 464.25 and 472.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 464.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 472.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

12 Dec 2024, 09:15:50 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries' share price has decreased by 0.01%, currently trading at 467.90. Over the past year, the price of Exide Industries shares has increased by 62.22%, reaching 467.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.36%, reaching 24641.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.95%
3 Months-0.87%
6 Months-13.43%
YTD47.27%
1 Year62.22%
12 Dec 2024, 08:46:37 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1472.3Support 1464.25
Resistance 2476.2Support 2460.1
Resistance 3480.35Support 3456.2
12 Dec 2024, 08:30:35 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 470.0, 0.44% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 560.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy6655
    Hold6655
    Sell0022
    Strong Sell3333
12 Dec 2024, 08:17:05 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3782 k

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 143 k.

12 Dec 2024, 08:06:08 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries closed at ₹465.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 471.9 & 464.2 yesterday to end at 467.95. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

