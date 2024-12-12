Exide Industries share price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at ₹467.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹465.15. The stock reached a high of ₹471.9 and a low of ₹464.2 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹39,788.5 crore, the company's shares have seen a significant range over the past year, with a 52-week high of ₹620 and a low of ₹278.4. The BSE recorded a volume of 143,128 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Exide Industries Live Updates: Exide Industries trading at ₹470.75, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹467.95
Exide Industries Live Updates: Exide Industries share price is at ₹470.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹464.25 and ₹472.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹464.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 472.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries' share price has decreased by 0.01%, currently trading at ₹467.90. Over the past year, the price of Exide Industries shares has increased by 62.22%, reaching ₹467.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.36%, reaching 24641.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.95%
|3 Months
|-0.87%
|6 Months
|-13.43%
|YTD
|47.27%
|1 Year
|62.22%
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|472.3
|Support 1
|464.25
|Resistance 2
|476.2
|Support 2
|460.1
|Resistance 3
|480.35
|Support 3
|456.2
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹470.0, 0.44% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹560.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Hold
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3782 k
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 143 k.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries closed at ₹465.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹471.9 & ₹464.2 yesterday to end at ₹467.95. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.