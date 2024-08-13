Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

2 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2024, 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries stock price went up today, 13 Aug 2024, by 1.24 %. The stock closed at 493.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 499.2 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at 485.15 and closed at 493.1. The stock reached a high of 503.4 and a low of 485.15. The company's market capitalization stood at 42,432 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 620 and 241.6, respectively. A total of 141,212 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:19:59 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries' share price has decreased by 0.09%, currently trading at 498.75. Over the past year, Exide Industries' shares have surged by 85.47% to 498.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.83%
3 Months0.05%
6 Months52.07%
YTD57.02%
1 Year85.47%
13 Aug 2024, 08:48:49 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1506.53Support 1490.33
Resistance 2513.12Support 2480.72
Resistance 3522.73Support 3474.13
13 Aug 2024, 08:33:53 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 502.0, 0.56% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 260.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 610.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2224
    Buy5677
    Hold5544
    Sell2000
    Strong Sell4444
13 Aug 2024, 08:15:35 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4705 k

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 141 k.

13 Aug 2024, 08:03:44 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries closed at ₹493.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 503.4 & 485.15 yesterday to end at 499.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

