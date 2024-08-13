Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at ₹485.15 and closed at ₹493.1. The stock reached a high of ₹503.4 and a low of ₹485.15. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹42,432 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹620 and ₹241.6, respectively. A total of 141,212 shares were traded on the BSE.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries' share price has decreased by 0.09%, currently trading at ₹498.75. Over the past year, Exide Industries' shares have surged by 85.47% to ₹498.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.83%
|3 Months
|0.05%
|6 Months
|52.07%
|YTD
|57.02%
|1 Year
|85.47%
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|506.53
|Support 1
|490.33
|Resistance 2
|513.12
|Support 2
|480.72
|Resistance 3
|522.73
|Support 3
|474.13
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹502.0, 0.56% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹610.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Buy
|5
|6
|7
|7
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Sell
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4705 k
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 141 k.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries closed at ₹493.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹503.4 & ₹485.15 yesterday to end at ₹499.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.