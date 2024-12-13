Hello User
Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries stock price went down today, 13 Dec 2024, by -1.46 %. The stock closed at 467.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 461.1 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at 468.05 and closed slightly lower at 467.95. The stock reached a high of 472.7 and a low of 460.4 during the session. With a market capitalization of 39,227.5 crore, Exide's shares traded a total volume of 253,648 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 620 and a low of 278.4.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Dec 2024, 08:36 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 470.0, 1.93% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 560.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy6665
    Hold6665
    Sell0002
    Strong Sell3333
13 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3697 k

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 253 k.

13 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries closed at ₹467.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 472.7 & 460.4 yesterday to end at 461.1. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

