Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at ₹468.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹467.95. The stock reached a high of ₹472.7 and a low of ₹460.4 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹39,227.5 crore, Exide's shares traded a total volume of 253,648 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹620 and a low of ₹278.4.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹470.0, 1.93% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹560.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 253 k.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹472.7 & ₹460.4 yesterday to end at ₹461.1. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend