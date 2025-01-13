Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened and closed at ₹397.6, with a high of ₹398.4 and a low of ₹386.7. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹33,073.5 crore. The stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹620 and a low of ₹290.4, indicating significant price fluctuations over the year. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 229,012 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|395.6
|Support 1
|384.2
|Resistance 2
|402.5
|Support 2
|379.7
|Resistance 3
|407.0
|Support 3
|372.8
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹470.0, 20.75% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹560.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.3% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 229 k.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹398.4 & ₹386.7 yesterday to end at ₹389.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend