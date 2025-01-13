Hello User
Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries stock price went down today, 13 Jan 2025, by -2.1 %. The stock closed at 397.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 389.25 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened and closed at 397.6, with a high of 398.4 and a low of 386.7. The company's market capitalization stood at 33,073.5 crore. The stock has seen a 52-week high of 620 and a low of 290.4, indicating significant price fluctuations over the year. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 229,012 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1395.6Support 1384.2
Resistance 2402.5Support 2379.7
Resistance 3407.0Support 3372.8
13 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 470.0, 20.75% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 560.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy6664
    Hold6665
    Sell0002
    Strong Sell3333
13 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2702 k

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.3% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 229 k.

13 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries closed at ₹397.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 398.4 & 386.7 yesterday to end at 389.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

