Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at ₹499.45 and closed slightly lower at ₹499.2. The stock reached a high of ₹507.5 and a low of ₹491.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹41,854 crore. The 52-week range for the stock is between a high of ₹620 and a low of ₹241.6. The BSE volume for the day was 284,752 shares.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 284 k.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹507.5 & ₹491.2 yesterday to end at ₹492.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.