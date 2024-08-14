Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2024, by -1.36 %. The stock closed at 499.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 492.4 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at 499.45 and closed slightly lower at 499.2. The stock reached a high of 507.5 and a low of 491.2. The market capitalization stood at 41,854 crore. The 52-week range for the stock is between a high of 620 and a low of 241.6. The BSE volume for the day was 284,752 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4751 k

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 284 k.

14 Aug 2024, 08:06 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries closed at ₹499.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 507.5 & 491.2 yesterday to end at 492.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.