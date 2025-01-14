Hello User
Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries stock price went down today, 14 Jan 2025, by -4.29 %. The stock closed at 389.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 372.55 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at 385.05 and closed at 389.25, marking an increase. The stock reached a high of 390.3 and a low of 371.25 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 33,073.5 crore, with a 52-week high of 620 and a low of 290.4. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 390,780 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries closed at ₹389.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 390.3 & 371.25 yesterday to end at 372.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

