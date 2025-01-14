Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at ₹385.05 and closed at ₹389.25, marking an increase. The stock reached a high of ₹390.3 and a low of ₹371.25 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹33,073.5 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹620 and a low of ₹290.4. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 390,780 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries closed at ₹389.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹390.3 & ₹371.25 yesterday to end at ₹372.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend