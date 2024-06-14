Exide Industries share price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries Stock Gains in Trading Today

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries' stock on the last day opened at ₹545.8, reached a high of ₹545.8, and closed at ₹542.25. The low for the day was ₹539.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹46,274.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹550.4 and the low was ₹203.85. The BSE volume for the day was 86,101 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Exide Industries until 12 PM is 35.90% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹546.35, down by 0.76%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume may signal a further decline in prices.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 545.28 and 543.73 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 543.73 and selling near the hourly resistance at 545.28.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|530.10
|10 Days
|512.89
|20 Days
|489.63
|50 Days
|427.91
|100 Days
|377.33
|300 Days
|327.37
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Exide Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries share price is at ₹543.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹539.13 and ₹547.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹539.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 547.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The volume of Exide Industries traded until 11 AM is 47.73% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹545.3, down by 0.56%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further price declines.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 545.9 and 540.75 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 540.75 and selling near the hourly resistance at 545.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|545.28
|Support 1
|543.73
|Resistance 2
|545.97
|Support 2
|542.87
|Resistance 3
|546.83
|Support 3
|542.18
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹545.8 & ₹539.05 yesterday to end at ₹542.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend