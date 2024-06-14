Hello User
Exide Industries share price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries Stock Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 12:45 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries stock price went up today, 14 Jun 2024, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 542.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 543.8 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries' stock on the last day opened at 545.8, reached a high of 545.8, and closed at 542.25. The low for the day was 539.05. The market capitalization stood at 46,274.0 crore. The 52-week high was 550.4 and the low was 203.85. The BSE volume for the day was 86,101 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jun 2024, 12:45 PM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -35.90% lower than yesterday

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Exide Industries until 12 PM is 35.90% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 546.35, down by 0.76%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume may signal a further decline in prices.

14 Jun 2024, 12:33 PM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 545.28 and 543.73 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 543.73 and selling near the hourly resistance at 545.28.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
14 Jun 2024, 12:25 PM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days530.10
10 Days512.89
20 Days489.63
50 Days427.91
100 Days377.33
300 Days327.37
14 Jun 2024, 12:21 PM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Exide Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

14 Jun 2024, 12:14 PM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries trading at ₹543.8, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹542.25

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries share price is at 543.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 539.13 and 547.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 539.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 547.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 Jun 2024, 11:49 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -47.73% lower than yesterday

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The volume of Exide Industries traded until 11 AM is 47.73% lower than yesterday, with the price at 545.3, down by 0.56%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further price declines.

14 Jun 2024, 11:35 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 545.9 and 540.75 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 540.75 and selling near the hourly resistance at 545.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1545.28Support 1543.73
Resistance 2545.97Support 2542.87
Resistance 3546.83Support 3542.18
14 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries closed at ₹542.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 545.8 & 539.05 yesterday to end at 542.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.