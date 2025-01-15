Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at ₹367.85 and closed at ₹372.55, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹384.45 and a low of ₹367.80 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹31,671 crores, the company has a 52-week high of ₹620 and a low of ₹290.4. The BSE recorded a volume of 1,678,073 shares traded.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹470.0, 22.4% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹560.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 62.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 1678 k.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹384.45 & ₹367.8 yesterday to end at ₹384. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend