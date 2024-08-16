Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 16 Aug 2024

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at ₹494.95 and closed at ₹492.4. The stock reached a high of ₹494.95 and a low of ₹485. The market capitalization stood at ₹41,403.5 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹620 and ₹241.6, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 107,833 shares.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries' share price increased by 1.14%, reaching ₹491.75 today. Over the past year, Exide Industries shares have surged by 83.68%, now valued at ₹491.75. In comparison, the Nifty index climbed 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.03%
|3 Months
|-3.13%
|6 Months
|44.42%
|YTD
|52.97%
|1 Year
|83.68%
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|492.43
|Support 1
|482.48
|Resistance 2
|498.67
|Support 2
|478.77
|Resistance 3
|502.38
|Support 3
|472.53
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹502.0, 3.06% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹610.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|7
|7
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1525 k & BSE volume was 107 k.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹494.95 & ₹485 yesterday to end at ₹487.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.