Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 16 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2024, by -1.08 %. The stock closed at 492.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 487.1 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at 494.95 and closed at 492.4. The stock reached a high of 494.95 and a low of 485. The market capitalization stood at 41,403.5 crore. The 52-week high and low were 620 and 241.6, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 107,833 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:20 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries' share price increased by 1.14%, reaching 491.75 today. Over the past year, Exide Industries shares have surged by 83.68%, now valued at 491.75. In comparison, the Nifty index climbed 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.03%
3 Months-3.13%
6 Months44.42%
YTD52.97%
1 Year83.68%
16 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1492.43Support 1482.48
Resistance 2498.67Support 2478.77
Resistance 3502.38Support 3472.53
16 Aug 2024, 08:35 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 502.0, 3.06% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 260.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 610.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2224
    Buy5577
    Hold5544
    Sell2200
    Strong Sell4444
16 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries volume yesterday was 1633 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 4697 k

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1525 k & BSE volume was 107 k.

16 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries closed at ₹492.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 494.95 & 485 yesterday to end at 487.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

