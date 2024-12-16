Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at ₹460.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹461.10. The stock reached a high of ₹460.95 and a low of ₹446.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹38,687.75 crore, the company’s shares traded at a volume of 82,535 on the BSE. Exide's 52-week high stands at ₹620, while the 52-week low is ₹278.40.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|461.05
|Support 1
|447.3
|Resistance 2
|467.3
|Support 2
|439.8
|Resistance 3
|474.8
|Support 3
|433.55
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹470.0, 3.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹560.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 82 k.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹460.95 & ₹446.35 yesterday to end at ₹455.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend