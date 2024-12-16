Hello User
Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries stock price went down today, 16 Dec 2024, by -1.25 %. The stock closed at 461.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 455.35 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at 460.95 and closed slightly higher at 461.10. The stock reached a high of 460.95 and a low of 446.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of 38,687.75 crore, the company’s shares traded at a volume of 82,535 on the BSE. Exide's 52-week high stands at 620, while the 52-week low is 278.40.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1461.05Support 1447.3
Resistance 2467.3Support 2439.8
Resistance 3474.8Support 3433.55
16 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 470.0, 3.22% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 560.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy6665
    Hold6665
    Sell0002
    Strong Sell3333
16 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3548 k

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 82 k.

16 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries closed at ₹461.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 460.95 & 446.35 yesterday to end at 455.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

