Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at ₹388.95 but closed lower at ₹382.45. The stock reached a high of ₹388.95 and a low of ₹379.30 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹32,470 crore, the company has a 52-week high of ₹620 and a 52-week low of ₹290.40. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 165,060 shares.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|386.08
|Support 1
|378.48
|Resistance 2
|390.32
|Support 2
|375.12
|Resistance 3
|393.68
|Support 3
|370.88
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹470.0, 23.0% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹560.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 62.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 1678 k.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹388.95 & ₹379.3 yesterday to end at ₹382.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend