Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2025, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 382.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 382.1 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at 388.95 but closed lower at 382.45. The stock reached a high of 388.95 and a low of 379.30 during the session. With a market capitalization of 32,470 crore, the company has a 52-week high of 620 and a 52-week low of 290.40. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 165,060 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2025, 09:05 AM IST Stocks to Watch: HDFC Life, RVNL, L&T Tech, GAIL, Exide Industries, and more

16 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1386.08Support 1378.48
Resistance 2390.32Support 2375.12
Resistance 3393.68Support 3370.88
16 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 470.0, 23.0% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 560.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy6664
    Hold6665
    Sell0002
    Strong Sell3333
16 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2871 k

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 62.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 1678 k.

16 Jan 2025, 08:06 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries closed at ₹382.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 388.95 & 379.3 yesterday to end at 382.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.