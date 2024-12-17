Hello User
Exide Industries share price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries stock price went up today, 17 Dec 2024, by 1.22 %. The stock closed at 460.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 465.75 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at 454.65 and closed slightly higher at 455.35. The stock reached a high of 463 and a low of 451.8 during the day. With a market capitalization of 38,687.75 crore, the company's shares traded with a volume of 220,538 on the BSE. Over the past year, Exide's stock has seen a 52-week high of 620 and a low of 278.4.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:34 AM IST Exide Industries Live Updates: Exide Industries trading at ₹465.75, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹460.15

Exide Industries Live Updates: The current market price of Exide Industries has surpassed the first resistance of 464.6 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 467.8. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 467.8 then there can be further positive price movement.

17 Dec 2024, 09:21 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries' share price has increased by 1.17%, currently trading at 465.55. Over the past year, Exide's shares have experienced a remarkable gain of 55.49%, reaching 465.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 15.17%, reaching 24668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.6%
3 Months-4.78%
6 Months-15.25%
YTD44.58%
1 Year55.49%
17 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1464.6Support 1455.0
Resistance 2467.8Support 2448.6
Resistance 3474.2Support 3445.4
17 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 470.0, 2.14% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 560.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy6665
    Hold6665
    Sell0002
    Strong Sell3333
17 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries volume yesterday was 1986 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3429 k

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1766 k & BSE volume was 220 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries closed at ₹455.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 463 & 451.8 yesterday to end at 460.15. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

