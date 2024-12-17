Exide Industries share price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at ₹454.65 and closed slightly higher at ₹455.35. The stock reached a high of ₹463 and a low of ₹451.8 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹38,687.75 crore, the company's shares traded with a volume of 220,538 on the BSE. Over the past year, Exide's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹620 and a low of ₹278.4.
Exide Industries Live Updates: The current market price of Exide Industries has surpassed the first resistance of ₹464.6 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹467.8. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹467.8 then there can be further positive price movement.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries' share price has increased by 1.17%, currently trading at ₹465.55. Over the past year, Exide's shares have experienced a remarkable gain of 55.49%, reaching ₹465.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 15.17%, reaching 24668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.6%
|3 Months
|-4.78%
|6 Months
|-15.25%
|YTD
|44.58%
|1 Year
|55.49%
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|464.6
|Support 1
|455.0
|Resistance 2
|467.8
|Support 2
|448.6
|Resistance 3
|474.2
|Support 3
|445.4
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹470.0, 2.14% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹560.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1766 k & BSE volume was 220 k.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹463 & ₹451.8 yesterday to end at ₹460.15. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.