Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at ₹390.15 and closed lower at ₹382.10, reflecting a decline in share value. The stock reached a high of ₹393.90 and a low of ₹385.65 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹32,975.75 crore, the company's shares have seen a 52-week high of ₹620 and a low of ₹290.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 143,644 shares.
17 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries closed at ₹382.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹393.9 & ₹385.65 yesterday to end at ₹389.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend