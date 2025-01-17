Hello User
Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2025, by 1.88 %. The stock closed at 382.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 389.3 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at 390.15 and closed lower at 382.10, reflecting a decline in share value. The stock reached a high of 393.90 and a low of 385.65 during the day. With a market capitalization of 32,975.75 crore, the company's shares have seen a 52-week high of 620 and a low of 290.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 143,644 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries closed at ₹382.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 393.9 & 385.65 yesterday to end at 389.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

