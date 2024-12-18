Exide Industries share price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries Sees Negative Trading Day

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at ₹458.3 and closed at ₹460.15, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹466.45 and a low of ₹448.7 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹39,061.75 crore, Exide's performance remains noteworthy, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹620 and a low of ₹278.4. The BSE recorded a volume of 147,089 shares traded.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: A lower futures price combined with increased open interest in Exide Industries indicates the potential for a decline in price in the near term. As a result, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries' stock experienced fluctuations today, reaching a high of ₹456.75 and a low of ₹444.4. This range indicates a moderate level of volatility in the stock price, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics throughout the trading session.
Exide Industries Live Updates: As of midnight, Exide Industries saw a trading volume that was 78.91% higher than the previous day, with the stock priced at ₹444.85, reflecting a decrease of 1.33%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial, alongside price, for understanding market trends. An increase in price coupled with high volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may suggest a possible further drop in prices.
Exide Industries Live Updates: Exide Industries reached a high of 451.9 and a low of 448.3 in the previous trading session. During the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 450.28 and 448.52, suggesting some selling activity. Traders might consider closing existing long positions, while new investors can assess the potential for a reversal if the stock appears to be oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|450.7
|Support 1
|447.1
|Resistance 2
|453.1
|Support 2
|445.9
|Resistance 3
|454.3
|Support 3
|443.5
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|463.30
|10 Days
|459.36
|20 Days
|444.84
|50 Days
|462.90
|100 Days
|480.96
|300 Days
|461.66
Exide Industries Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Exide Industries share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Exide Industries Live Updates: Exide Industries share price is at ₹448.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹445.5 and ₹461.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹445.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 461.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Exide Industries has seen a trading volume that is 80.79% greater than the previous day. The stock is currently priced at ₹449, reflecting a decrease of 0.41%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price paired with higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 455.73 and 449.13 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 449.13 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 455.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|454.53
|Support 1
|450.28
|Resistance 2
|457.02
|Support 2
|448.52
|Resistance 3
|458.78
|Support 3
|446.03
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries share price is at ₹452.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹445.5 and ₹461.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹445.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 461.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries' share price rose by 0.12% today, reaching ₹451.4, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While companies like KEI Industries, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, and Schneider Electric Infrastructure experienced declines, Apar Industries saw an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have recorded losses of -0.45% and -0.54%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|KEI Industries
|4326.9
|-59.3
|-1.35
|5040.4
|2822.15
|39046.57
|Apar Industries
|9997.4
|118.8
|1.2
|11024.95
|5158.2
|40157.88
|Exide Industries
|451.4
|0.55
|0.12
|620.0
|278.4
|38369.0
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|1250.95
|-9.85
|-0.78
|1774.9
|729.45
|22895.56
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|832.0
|-5.65
|-0.67
|980.0
|382.0
|19893.46
Exide Industries Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Exide Industries has seen a trading volume that is 76.25% higher compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹454.45, reflecting a 0.8% increase. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze alongside price movements for trend assessment. An increase in price coupled with higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price alongside increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Exide Industries Live Updates: Exide Industries touched a high of 455.2 & a low of 448.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|455.73
|Support 1
|449.13
|Resistance 2
|458.77
|Support 2
|445.57
|Resistance 3
|462.33
|Support 3
|442.53
Exide Industries Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for Exide Industries indicates that there may be a possibility of downward price movement in the near term. Therefore, traders might consider maintaining their short positions.
Exide Industries Live Updates: Exide Industries share price is at ₹451.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹445.5 and ₹461.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹445.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 461.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries' share price has decreased by 0.10%, currently trading at ₹450.40. Over the past year, the company's shares have appreciated by 47.73%, reaching ₹450.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.93%
|3 Months
|-3.69%
|6 Months
|-20.1%
|YTD
|41.92%
|1 Year
|47.73%
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|461.65
|Support 1
|445.5
|Resistance 2
|472.3
|Support 2
|440.0
|Resistance 3
|477.8
|Support 3
|429.35
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 147 k.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹466.45 & ₹448.7 yesterday to end at ₹450.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend