Exide Industries share price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries Sees Negative Trading Day

6 min read . 01:14 PM IST
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 450.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 448.5 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at 458.3 and closed at 460.15, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 466.45 and a low of 448.7 during the day. With a market capitalization of 39,061.75 crore, Exide's performance remains noteworthy, especially considering its 52-week high of 620 and a low of 278.4. The BSE recorded a volume of 147,089 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:14 PM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.33%; Futures open interest increased by 0.97%

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: A lower futures price combined with increased open interest in Exide Industries indicates the potential for a decline in price in the near term. As a result, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 01:00 PM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries' stock experienced fluctuations today, reaching a high of 456.75 and a low of 444.4. This range indicates a moderate level of volatility in the stock price, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics throughout the trading session.

18 Dec 2024, 12:47 PM IST Exide Industries Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 78.91% higher than yesterday

Exide Industries Live Updates: As of midnight, Exide Industries saw a trading volume that was 78.91% higher than the previous day, with the stock priced at 444.85, reflecting a decrease of 1.33%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial, alongside price, for understanding market trends. An increase in price coupled with high volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may suggest a possible further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 12:40 PM IST Exide Industries Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Exide Industries Live Updates: Exide Industries reached a high of 451.9 and a low of 448.3 in the previous trading session. During the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 450.28 and 448.52, suggesting some selling activity. Traders might consider closing existing long positions, while new investors can assess the potential for a reversal if the stock appears to be oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1450.7Support 1447.1
Resistance 2453.1Support 2445.9
Resistance 3454.3Support 3443.5
18 Dec 2024, 12:25 PM IST Exide Industries Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days463.30
10 Days459.36
20 Days444.84
50 Days462.90
100 Days480.96
300 Days461.66
18 Dec 2024, 12:24 PM IST Exide Industries Live Updates: Exide Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

Exide Industries Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Exide Industries share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Dec 2024, 12:13 PM IST Exide Industries Live Updates: Exide Industries trading at ₹448.5, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹450.85

Exide Industries Live Updates: Exide Industries share price is at 448.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 445.5 and 461.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 445.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 461.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:59 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 80.79% higher than yesterday

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Exide Industries has seen a trading volume that is 80.79% greater than the previous day. The stock is currently priced at 449, reflecting a decrease of 0.41%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price paired with higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 11:53 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 455.73 and 449.13 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 449.13 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 455.73. Please note that your training data goes up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1454.53Support 1450.28
Resistance 2457.02Support 2448.52
Resistance 3458.78Support 3446.03
18 Dec 2024, 11:28 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries trading at ₹452.05, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹450.85

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries share price is at 452.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 445.5 and 461.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 445.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 461.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:16 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries' share price rose by 0.12% today, reaching 451.4, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While companies like KEI Industries, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, and Schneider Electric Infrastructure experienced declines, Apar Industries saw an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have recorded losses of -0.45% and -0.54%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
KEI Industries4326.9-59.3-1.355040.42822.1539046.57
Apar Industries9997.4118.81.211024.955158.240157.88
Exide Industries451.40.550.12620.0278.438369.0
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility1250.95-9.85-0.781774.9729.4522895.56
Schneider Electric Infrastructure832.0-5.65-0.67980.0382.019893.46
18 Dec 2024, 11:00 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 470.0, 4.02% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 560.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy6665
    Hold6665
    Sell0002
    Strong Sell3333
18 Dec 2024, 10:49 AM IST Exide Industries Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 76.25% higher than yesterday

Exide Industries Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Exide Industries has seen a trading volume that is 76.25% higher compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 454.45, reflecting a 0.8% increase. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze alongside price movements for trend assessment. An increase in price coupled with higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price alongside increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 10:37 AM IST Exide Industries Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Exide Industries Live Updates: Exide Industries touched a high of 455.2 & a low of 448.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1455.73Support 1449.13
Resistance 2458.77Support 2445.57
Resistance 3462.33Support 3442.53
18 Dec 2024, 09:55 AM IST Exide Industries Live Updates: Stock Peers

Exide Industries Live Updates: Exide Industries' share price increased by 0.62% today, reaching 453.65, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Companies like KEI Industries and Amara Raja Energy & Mobility experienced declines, whereas Apar Industries and Schneider Electric Infrastructure saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex recorded slight changes of 0.06% and -0.02%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
KEI Industries4360.45-25.75-0.595040.42822.1539349.33
Apar Industries10003.8125.21.2711024.955158.240183.58
Exide Industries453.652.80.62620.0278.438560.25
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility1256.85-3.95-0.311774.9729.4523003.54
Schneider Electric Infrastructure840.052.40.29980.0382.020085.93
18 Dec 2024, 09:43 AM IST Exide Industries Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.68%; Futures open interest increased by 0.82%

Exide Industries Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for Exide Industries indicates that there may be a possibility of downward price movement in the near term. Therefore, traders might consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 09:35 AM IST Exide Industries Live Updates: Exide Industries trading at ₹451.75, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹450.85

Exide Industries Live Updates: Exide Industries share price is at 451.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 445.5 and 461.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 445.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 461.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:22 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries' share price has decreased by 0.10%, currently trading at 450.40. Over the past year, the company's shares have appreciated by 47.73%, reaching 450.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.93%
3 Months-3.69%
6 Months-20.1%
YTD41.92%
1 Year47.73%
18 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1461.65Support 1445.5
Resistance 2472.3Support 2440.0
Resistance 3477.8Support 3429.35
18 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 470.0, 4.25% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 560.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy6665
    Hold6665
    Sell0002
    Strong Sell3333
18 Dec 2024, 08:21 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3439 k

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 147 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries closed at ₹460.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 466.45 & 448.7 yesterday to end at 450.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.