Exide Industries share price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 1.84 %. The stock closed at 542.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 552.2 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries' stock opened at 545.8 and closed at 542.25 on the last day. The high for the day was 547.7, while the low was 539.05. The market capitalization stood at 46121.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were 550.4 and 203.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 249,415 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:43 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.88%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.05%

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price, combined with a decrease in open interest for Exide Industries, indicates that the current positive trend may be weakening. This could potentially lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.

18 Jun 2024, 09:33 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries trading at ₹552.2, up 1.84% from yesterday's ₹542.2

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Exide Industries has surpassed the first resistance of 547.03 & second resistance of 551.82 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 555.73. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 555.73 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Jun 2024, 09:22 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Exide Industries has increased by 0.89% and is currently trading at 547.00. Over the past year, Exide Industries shares have surged by 161.51% to 547.00, outperforming Nifty which rose by 25.11% to 23570.80 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.88%
3 Months67.58%
6 Months83.47%
YTD70.6%
1 Year161.51%
18 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1547.03Support 1538.33
Resistance 2551.82Support 2534.42
Resistance 3555.73Support 3529.63
18 Jun 2024, 08:33 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 350.0, 35.5% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 208.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 485.18

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3344
    Buy8877
    Hold3343
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell4444
18 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7928 k

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 249 k.

18 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries closed at ₹542.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 547.7 & 539.05 yesterday to end at 542.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

