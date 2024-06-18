Exide Industries share price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries' stock opened at ₹545.8 and closed at ₹542.25 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹547.7, while the low was ₹539.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹46121.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹550.4 and ₹203.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 249,415 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price, combined with a decrease in open interest for Exide Industries, indicates that the current positive trend may be weakening. This could potentially lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Exide Industries has surpassed the first resistance of ₹547.03 & second resistance of ₹551.82 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹555.73. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹555.73 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Exide Industries has increased by 0.89% and is currently trading at ₹547.00. Over the past year, Exide Industries shares have surged by 161.51% to ₹547.00, outperforming Nifty which rose by 25.11% to 23570.80 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.88%
|3 Months
|67.58%
|6 Months
|83.47%
|YTD
|70.6%
|1 Year
|161.51%
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|547.03
|Support 1
|538.33
|Resistance 2
|551.82
|Support 2
|534.42
|Resistance 3
|555.73
|Support 3
|529.63
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹350.0, 35.5% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹208.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹485.18
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 249 k.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹547.7 & ₹539.05 yesterday to end at ₹542.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend