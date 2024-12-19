Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Exide Industries share price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries Faces Decline in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Exide Industries share price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries Faces Decline in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Livemint

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -1.53 %. The stock closed at 444.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 437.9 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at 456.75 and closed at 450.85, experiencing a high of 456.75 and a low of 443.30. The company's market capitalization stands at 37,799.5 crores. Over the past year, Exide Industries reached a 52-week high of 620 and a low of 278.4. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 200,524 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:34:23 AM IST

Exide Industries Live Updates: Exide Industries trading at ₹437.9, down -1.53% from yesterday's ₹444.7

Exide Industries Live Updates: The current market price of Exide Industries has broken the first support of 440.7 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 436.35. If the stock price breaks the second support of 436.35 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Dec 2024, 09:19:03 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Exide Industries has decreased by 2.02%, currently trading at 435.70. Over the past year, however, the company's shares have experienced a significant increase of 45.76%, reaching 435.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.0%
3 Months-2.48%
6 Months-20.64%
YTD39.91%
1 Year45.76%
19 Dec 2024, 08:47:09 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1452.7Support 1440.7
Resistance 2460.35Support 2436.35
Resistance 3464.7Support 3428.7
19 Dec 2024, 08:32:10 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 470.0, 5.69% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 560.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy6665
    Hold6665
    Sell0002
    Strong Sell3333
19 Dec 2024, 08:15:00 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3366 k

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 200 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:01:04 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries closed at ₹450.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 456.75 & 443.3 yesterday to end at 444.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

