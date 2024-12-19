Exide Industries share price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries Faces Decline in Trading Today

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at ₹456.75 and closed at ₹450.85, experiencing a high of ₹456.75 and a low of ₹443.30. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹37,799.5 crores. Over the past year, Exide Industries reached a 52-week high of ₹620 and a low of ₹278.4. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 200,524 shares for the day.
Exide Industries Live Updates: Exide Industries trading at ₹437.9, down -1.53% from yesterday's ₹444.7
Exide Industries Live Updates: The current market price of Exide Industries has broken the first support of ₹440.7 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹436.35. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹436.35 then there can be further negative price movement.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Exide Industries has decreased by 2.02%, currently trading at ₹435.70. Over the past year, however, the company's shares have experienced a significant increase of 45.76%, reaching ₹435.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.0%
|3 Months
|-2.48%
|6 Months
|-20.64%
|YTD
|39.91%
|1 Year
|45.76%
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|452.7
|Support 1
|440.7
|Resistance 2
|460.35
|Support 2
|436.35
|Resistance 3
|464.7
|Support 3
|428.7
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹470.0, 5.69% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹560.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3366 k
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 200 k.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries closed at ₹450.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹456.75 & ₹443.3 yesterday to end at ₹444.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend