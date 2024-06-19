Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Exide Industries share price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries Stock Dips in Trading Today

3 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2024, 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -1.29 %. The stock closed at 564.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 557.45 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries saw a slight decrease in its stock price on the last day, with the open price at 546 and the close price at 542.2. The high for the day was 566.4, and the low was 543.15. The market capitalization stood at 48,003.75 crore. The 52-week high was 550.4, and the 52-week low was 203.85. The BSE volume for the day was 440,677 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:56:26 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Today, Exide Industries' stock price has dropped by 1.32% to reach 557.3, following a similar trend seen in its industry counterparts. Companies like CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Hitachi Energy India, KEI Industries, and GE T&D India are also experiencing a decline in their share prices today. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
CG Power & Industrial Solutions682.0-3.65-0.53698.0359.4104165.27
Hitachi Energy India11129.35-216.3-1.9112367.93900.047168.06
Exide Industries557.3-7.45-1.32566.4212.347370.5
KEI Industries4690.1-2.1-0.045040.42201.042324.14
GE T&D India1544.0-16.95-1.091660.0202.539534.12
19 Jun 2024, 09:44:40 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.36%; Futures open interest increased by 0.23%

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Exide Industries, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

19 Jun 2024, 09:38:33 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries trading at ₹557.45, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹564.75

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries share price is at 557.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 550.2 and 573.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 550.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 573.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:15:05 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Exide Industries has increased by 0.30% and is currently trading at 566.45. Over the past year, Exide Industries' share price has surged by 164.92% to reach 566.45. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.37%
3 Months77.41%
6 Months85.04%
YTD77.62%
1 Year164.92%
19 Jun 2024, 08:52:07 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1573.4Support 1550.2
Resistance 2581.5Support 2535.1
Resistance 3596.6Support 3527.0
19 Jun 2024, 08:33:20 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 350.0, 38.03% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 208.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 485.18

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3344
    Buy8877
    Hold3343
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell4444
19 Jun 2024, 08:16:06 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8494 k

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.08% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 440 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:01:38 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries closed at ₹542.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 566.4 & 543.15 yesterday to end at 542.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

