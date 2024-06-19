Exide Industries share price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries Stock Dips in Trading Today

09:56 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -1.29 %. The stock closed at 564.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 557.45 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.