Exide Industries share price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries Stock Dips in Trading Today

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries saw a slight decrease in its stock price on the last day, with the open price at ₹546 and the close price at ₹542.2. The high for the day was ₹566.4, and the low was ₹543.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹48,003.75 crore. The 52-week high was ₹550.4, and the 52-week low was ₹203.85. The BSE volume for the day was 440,677 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Today, Exide Industries' stock price has dropped by 1.32% to reach ₹557.3, following a similar trend seen in its industry counterparts. Companies like CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Hitachi Energy India, KEI Industries, and GE T&D India are also experiencing a decline in their share prices today. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|682.0
|-3.65
|-0.53
|698.0
|359.4
|104165.27
|Hitachi Energy India
|11129.35
|-216.3
|-1.91
|12367.9
|3900.0
|47168.06
|Exide Industries
|557.3
|-7.45
|-1.32
|566.4
|212.3
|47370.5
|KEI Industries
|4690.1
|-2.1
|-0.04
|5040.4
|2201.0
|42324.14
|GE T&D India
|1544.0
|-16.95
|-1.09
|1660.0
|202.5
|39534.12
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Exide Industries, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries share price is at ₹557.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹550.2 and ₹573.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹550.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 573.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Exide Industries has increased by 0.30% and is currently trading at ₹566.45. Over the past year, Exide Industries' share price has surged by 164.92% to reach ₹566.45. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.37%
|3 Months
|77.41%
|6 Months
|85.04%
|YTD
|77.62%
|1 Year
|164.92%
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|573.4
|Support 1
|550.2
|Resistance 2
|581.5
|Support 2
|535.1
|Resistance 3
|596.6
|Support 3
|527.0
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹350.0, 38.03% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹208.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹485.18
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.08% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 440 k.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹566.4 & ₹543.15 yesterday to end at ₹542.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend