Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened and closed at ₹388.2, maintaining stability throughout the session. The stock reached a high of ₹391.55 and a low of ₹384.6. With a market capitalization of ₹33,111.75 crore, the company's shares traded a volume of 107,867 on the BSE. Over the past year, Exide's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹620 and a low of ₹290.4.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|392.55
|Support 1
|385.55
|Resistance 2
|395.55
|Support 2
|381.55
|Resistance 3
|399.55
|Support 3
|378.55
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 57.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1058 k & BSE volume was 107 k.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹391.55 & ₹384.6 yesterday to end at ₹389.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend