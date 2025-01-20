Hello User
Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries stock price went up today, 20 Jan 2025, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 388.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 389.65 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened and closed at 388.2, maintaining stability throughout the session. The stock reached a high of 391.55 and a low of 384.6. With a market capitalization of 33,111.75 crore, the company's shares traded a volume of 107,867 on the BSE. Over the past year, Exide's stock has seen a 52-week high of 620 and a low of 290.4.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1392.55Support 1385.55
Resistance 2395.55Support 2381.55
Resistance 3399.55Support 3378.55
20 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries volume yesterday was 1166 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2769 k

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 57.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1058 k & BSE volume was 107 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries closed at ₹388.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 391.55 & 384.6 yesterday to end at 389.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

