Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries' stock opened at ₹567.6 and closed at ₹564.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹567.6, while the low was ₹549.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹47,595.75 crore. The 52-week high was ₹566.4, and the 52-week low was ₹212.3. The BSE volume for the day was 461,029 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries closed at ₹564.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹567.6 & ₹549.3 yesterday to end at ₹564.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend