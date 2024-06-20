Hello User
Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries stock price went down today, 20 Jun 2024, by -0.85 %. The stock closed at 564.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 559.95 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries' stock opened at 567.6 and closed at 564.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 567.6, while the low was 549.3. The market capitalization stood at 47,595.75 crore. The 52-week high was 566.4, and the 52-week low was 212.3. The BSE volume for the day was 461,029 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries closed at ₹564.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 567.6 & 549.3 yesterday to end at 564.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

