Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries saw a slight decrease in its stock price on the last day, with an open price of ₹561.8 and a close price of ₹559.95. The high for the day was ₹576.2, while the low was ₹559. The market capitalization stands at ₹48,620.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹567.6 and the 52-week low is ₹212.3. The BSE volume for the day was 300,047 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|579.92
|Support 1
|562.27
|Resistance 2
|586.88
|Support 2
|551.58
|Resistance 3
|597.57
|Support 3
|544.62
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹350.0, 38.81% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹208.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹485.18
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 300 k.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹576.2 & ₹559 yesterday to end at ₹559.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend