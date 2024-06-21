Hello User
Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST
Livemint

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries stock price went up today, 21 Jun 2024, by 2.15 %. The stock closed at 559.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 572 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries saw a slight decrease in its stock price on the last day, with an open price of 561.8 and a close price of 559.95. The high for the day was 576.2, while the low was 559. The market capitalization stands at 48,620.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 567.6 and the 52-week low is 212.3. The BSE volume for the day was 300,047 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1579.92Support 1562.27
Resistance 2586.88Support 2551.58
Resistance 3597.57Support 3544.62
21 Jun 2024, 08:34 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 350.0, 38.81% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 208.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 485.18

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3344
    Buy8877
    Hold3343
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell4444
21 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8687 k

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 300 k.

21 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries closed at ₹559.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 576.2 & 559 yesterday to end at 559.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

